THE glow from the switch on of the Christmas lights at St Nicholas Church lit everyone’s faces as St Nicholas Night made a welcome festive return to Alcester last Wednesday.

The Alcester St Nicholas Night celebration last week. Photo: Mark Williamson

The occasion sees the selection of the Boy Bishop – this year it was 10-year-old Alex Harbidge - and a procession from High Street to the church where the Boy Bishop turned on the lights after town crier, David Parkes, from Alcester Court Leet started proceedings with the traditional oyez call to those gathered in the town centre.

Organisers for this year’s St Nicholas Night were Rev Katie Cross and Hilary Wren and entertainment included dancing by White Hart Morris, a firework display and stalls representing local groups like the scouts, girl guides and charities.