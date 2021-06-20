Boy, 14, mugged outside cashpoint at Maybird, Stratford

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a robbery in Stratford last week.

On Tuesday, 8 June at around 8am, a 14-year-old boy withdrew cash at the Maybird shopping centre, Stratford. As he walked down the back of B&Q he was threatened by a man who took his money.

Warwickshire Police Appeal (47776363)

The offender is described as being a black male, around 5ft 6in tall with dark bushy eyebrows. He was wearing blue jeans with holes in them and a black puffer jacket.

PC Matt Hope said: “This incident left the victim badly shaken and we are working hard to identify the male responsible.

“Enquiries are ongoing and as part of our investigation we want to hear from anyone in the area at the time who saw the incident or saw someone matching the description of the offender. The same goes for anyone who was in the area and thinks they have dash cam footage of him.

“We also want to speak to anyone who believes they may know who the offender is.”

Anyone with information or dash cam footage that may be relevant to the ongoing investigation should call 101 quoting incident 150 of 8 June 2021.

Alternatively, information can be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org

