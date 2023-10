THE beauty of the historic sport of bowls is that anyone can play whatever their age.

That’s why members and visitors at Welford Bowls Club enjoyed the social atmosphere created at an indoor bowls open day last weekend which saw a 12-year-old play a 90-year-old during one match.

Barbara Poulton, right, from Astwood Bank, was a visitor to Welford Bowls Club on Saturday for an open day. Also pictured are club members Carole Way, Pete Taylor, Jean Lythall, ladies captain, Jamie Curtis and Trevor Mabbott. Photo: Mark Williamson

About 60 people visited the club last Saturday with 25 per cent signed up for more bowling action in November.