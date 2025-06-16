This evening (Monday) a tree took centre stage ahead of curtain-up at the RSC when it shred a large bough and blocked Southern Lane.

The Waterside/Southern Lane road outside the theatre was closed from Sheep Street after a large tree shred one of its boughs near to The Other Place, partly blocking the road.

Tree partially collapses on Southern Lane.

The teatime incident saw traffic diverted by police officers up Sheep Street, with theatre-goers arriving from the Bridge Street end of Waterside forced to quickly find alternative parking ahead Hamlet Hail to the Thief starting at 7.45pm.

Some delays were caused by people stopping to drop off passengers, including disabled visitors to the theatre.

With most of Waterside closed, spaces were also at a premium.

However the show went ahead without a hitch - despite the unexpected bow from a bough.