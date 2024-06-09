Boss praises Stratford restaurant staff who protected boys from chasing gang

Restaurant staff, who helped two teenage boys after they were chased by a gang, have been praised for their swift action.

The boys, who said they were from Shirley, ran into Corte Campana in Bell Court, Stratford, just before 4pm on Saturday (1st June) and hid in fear behind an oven to escape the balaclava-clad gang waiting outside.

They said that the gang of four or five youths had chased them through town from the river area and were asking them to hand over their valuables.