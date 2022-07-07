Boris Johnson to resign as Stratford MP urges him to quit as prime minister

BORIS Johnson is to resign as Conservative leader today (Thursday) but will continue as prime minister until the autumn.

Nadhim Zahawi, the new Chancellor of the Exchequer, sat next to the Prime Minister Boris Johnson at PMQ’s.. Image: BBC

The decision means there will be a Conservative leadership race over the summer with the aim of having a new prime minister in place in time for the party’s conference in October.

The prime minister was under huge pressure to quit following a record number of resignations by cabinet members and ministers.

And this morning Nadhim Zahawi’s message to Boris Johnson was: resign.

After being loyal to the prime minister and being made chancellor on Tuesday, the Stratford MP joined a wave of Conservative MPs calling for their leader to go.

Mr Zahawi tweeted a copy of his letter about the current chaos, adding: ‘Prime minister: this is not sustainable and it will only get worse for you, for the Conservative Party and most importantly of all, the country. You must do the right thing and go now.’

On Treasury notepaper, Mr Zahawi wrote: ‘Yesterday, I made it clear to the prime minister alongside my colleagues in No 10 that there was only one direction where this was going, and that he should leave with dignity. Out of respect, and in the hopes that he would listen to an old friend of 30 years, I kept this counsel private.

‘I am heartbroken that he hasn’t listened and that he is now undermining the incredible achievements of this government at this late hour.’

The letter adds: ‘Prime minister, you know in your heart what the right thing to do is, and go now.’

Mr Johnson's resignation follows the departure of health secretary Sajid Javid and chancellor Rishi Sunak amid th groping scandal involving Chris Pincher. In total, 55 MPs submitted letters of resignation.

On Tuesday, Mr Javid said: "It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience."

He added: "I served for you loyally and as your friend. We all serve the country first. When made to choose between those loyalties there can be only one answer."

Mr Sunak then resigned saying: "The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning."

Yesterday, dozens of ministers quit and levelling up boss Michael Gove reportedly told Mr Johnson he must leave before PMQs. He was later sacked.

During PMQs Mr Johnson repeatedly said he would be "getting on with the job" despite members of his own party taking the opportunity to call on him to go.

Mr Pincher is accused of groping two men at the Carlton Club – a private members' club popular with Tory politicians.

The MP was suspended after resigning from his post.