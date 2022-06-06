A confidence vote in the Prime Minister will be held today after enough letters were submitted to trigger the process.

The majority of MPs have remained tight-lipped about how they feel about Boris Johnson, who has been widely criticised in the wake of the 'partygate' scandal.

By today (Monday), it was known that almost 30 Tory MPs had publicly urged the PM to resign amid the fallout from revelations about Downing Street parties held during lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson face a vote of no confidence today. Picture: Barry Goodwin

And this morning Sir Graham Brady - the chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories - announced that he had received the 54 letters from MPs asking for a confidence vote in Boris Johnson.

The vote will take place in Westminster between 6pm and 8pm this evening, Monday June 6, with the result expected to be announced soon after.

One who has publicly declared he wants the PM to be replaced is MP Sir Roger Gale, who says he would vote for a leadership contest and said in an interview that the party had several would-be successors.

"There is a list of people who are likely to run," he told Radio 4's Today programme.

"Any single one of those would in my opinion make a better Prime Minister than the one we have got at the moment.

"And we are spoilt for choice.

"There are some very safe pairs of hands but I won't name names."

He said there could be a leadership contest during the summer recess with a new leader in place by the time of the party conference.

Pictures released by ITV news showed Boris Johnson at a leaving party in November 2020

"That is what I hope and expect," he added.

But he acknowledged the possibility that the PM, under present rules, could be safe for a further year if he survived a vote.

He said he would not back Mr Johnson in a general election because he was not the right man for the job.

He added that while other previous leaders had resigned honourably, he did not expect Mr Johnson to do the same.

As well as facing trouble on his backbenches, Mr Johnson also faced public backlash during the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

He and wife Carrie were booed on Friday as they arrived at a thanksgiving service for the Queen at St Paul’s Cathedral.

North Thanet MP Sir Roger Gale says it's time for Boris Johnson to go

Regardless of the vote, the PM's leadership was already due to come under huge scrutiny this month, with by-elections in both Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton, the latter caused by the resignation of .

Voters in the two constituencies will go to the polls on June 23.