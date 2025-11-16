ALCESTER’S pub scene could be in for a cheery boost with the opening of a micropub and news that the Three Tuns has a new owner.

And beer could also soon be flowing again at the closed Lord Nelson pub.

The Three Tuns, on Alcester’s High Street, was left a burnt-out shell following a fire on 17th April 2021 and the Grade II-listed building has been an eyesore since.

Stratford District Council has pursued the previous owner, Birmingham barrister and former Conservative parliamentary candidate Akaal Singh Sidhu, to restore the building, but little has changed at the site, despite there being planning approval, agreed in 2023, for the work to take place.

Three Tuns in Alcester

Earlier this year it was revealed the pub had been put up for sale and at the time the Herald confirmed that any new owner would have to comply with the listed building and planning permission conditions on the building.

Alcester residents are hopeful that work on the Three Tuns will now take place.

One woman wrote on social media: “The bare minimum, in my opinion, would be to restore the front and roof to how it looked, to retain the beauty of our High Street.

“I can appreciate that a total restoration would be very costly and not financially viable.”

Over at the Lord Nelson on Priory Road an application for a premises licence has been submitted. The pub has been closed since 2017, but the plans to convert the building into two houses was rejected by SDC earlier this year.

The licence application is in the name of former Lord Nelson landlord Andrew Danks.

It’s the landlords of the Holly Bush pub who are involved with the opening of a micropub in the High Street, next to the Pet Shop.

Cllr Tom Ballinger (Lib Dem), who represents Alcester West at SDC, said the news was positive for the town.

Three Tuns in Alcester to be sold at auction.

“SDC officers are working closely with the new owners [of the Three Tuns] on the plans for the site,” Cllr Ballinger told the Herald. “The previous pub was a community hub, and this is sadly missed in the town.

“The state of The Three Tuns was the most mentioned thing when I was canvassing [in the by-election] and as a local person that grew up in Alcester, I know how important this building was and is to the town and my residents.

“I look forward to seeing how the new owners will bring new life back into the building and hopefully at pace.”

He added: “I also fully welcome this ale house/micro pub – it is great to see a new business open in Alcester’s High Street. We have some wonderful eating and drinking establishments in Alcester and I look forward to supporting this new local business.”

While some pubs will be moving forward, the plans to turn 7 Market Place, formerly Cellars Restaurant and most recently Amore, into a pub have been rejected.

The application for a lawful development certificate was submitted by D Nash Developments Ltd on 22nd October and turned down by SDC on Tuesday (11th November).

