A BOOKKEEPER who abused her power of attorney to steal nearly a million pounds from an elderly Tysoe couple, has been jailed.

Susan Bruland pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud by abuse of position against Janet and Michael Rumke.

The offences were committed between July 27th, 2022 and October 31st, 2023, when Janet was in her late 70s and Michael in his early 80s.

Bruland, of Keats Road, Banbury, was sentenced to five years by Judge Ian Pringle, KC, at Oxford Crown Court on Friday, August 29th.

The amount siphoned off through fraud by Bruland, was a staggering £901,000.

Susan Bruland TVP police custody pic

In a further twist, Bruland apparently lost £200,000 of the money she’d stolen after investing it in a crypto currency scheme which turned out to be a scam.

The court record shows the judge's comment as: "You dishonestly abused that position intending thereby to make a gain, namely money, for yourself."

Friends and neighbours of the couple say they’re “sickened” by 57-year-old Bruland’s “despicable” and “disgusting” behaviour.

Jan Blunstone, landlady of The Peacock in Oxhill, was a close friend of the Rumkes, described as “well-liked, kind and generous”, after meeting them when she moved to Tysoe 25 years ago.

She said: “Jan and Michael took me under their wing and made sure I was introduced to everybody and that's why I have fond memories of them.

“I loved them both to pieces and thought the world of them.”

The Rumkes invited Jan to stay with them at their second home in Atlanta, Georgia on several occasions.

Janet, who had no children and Michael, who had two adult daughters from a previous marriage, played a major part in village life.

Michael was on the committee of the Tysoe flower show, while Janet was often seen walking her two beloved cocker spaniels.

“Everybody in Tysoe thought the world of them and they were involved in everything that went on in the village,” Jan said.

Sadly, Michael developed Alzheimer’s and not long afterwards, Jan was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and eventually, brain atrophy.

The couple left their lovely home The Paddocks and moved into Kineton Manor care home.

Jan described how Susan Bruland “wheedled her way” into Jan Rumke’s life and was given power of attorney for both Janet and Michael.

By that time, Bruland had “poisoned” Jan’s relationship with Janet.

Susan Bruland TVP police custody pic

Jan explained: “If Jan had been in her right frame of mind, this would never have happened but she wasn't, she was in a care home and had Parkinson's, while Michael was suffering with very bad Alzheimer's, so he wasn't aware of anything that was going on.”

When Janet died, aged 78, in November 2023, Jan faced “an uphill struggle” to make sure her dear friend was buried in a natural burial ground – the way she’d always made clear she wanted.

Jan says Bruland, who was also executor of Janet Rumke’s will, wouldn't answer her phone calls.

“I wanted the ashes, because Jan wanted to be buried in the natural burial ground, but she wouldn't speak to me until I threatened to go down the legal route and then she did ring me.

“She said she'd been suffering from mental health problems, and would ensure we got the ashes, but she never did.”

Jan got them another way and was able to give Janet the burial she’d requested.

Bruland was active in Banbury and Warwickshire business circles, winning awards in 2019, and a director of several companies.

This included her bookkeeping business Open Counting House, based in Shipston, and for a while she was involved in her husband Walter’s automatic doors business.

At one point, she also owned a third share in The Brasenose pub in Cropredy.

One trader told how his company was asked by Bruland to carry out repairs and renovations at The Brasenose but never paid.

When the Herald contacted The Brasenose for comment, Ben Wild, who runs the pub, made it clear Bruland no longer has any links to the business.

He said: “She doesn’t have any ownership of the pub now.”

Bruland, her husband Walter and two children were already living in Tysoe when Jan Blunstone moved there 25 years ago, but they later moved to Stratford, where their children completed their schooling.

When the couple eventually moved back to Tysoe they lodged with a villager for a few years, as they’d bought a plot of land in Lower Tysoe where they were building an eco-friendly Passivhaus.

The interiors have were never completed and it is currently on the market for £595,000 https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/165071207#/?channel=RES_NEW

Eventually, Bruland left her husband and went to live in Banbury.

Jan said: “I'd only met her a few times but there was something about her that I didn't take to.

“When it came to light that one or two bills weren't paid, that made me suspicious and not just me, also others in the pub, because we discussed it.

“I never went to the police because I'd only got suspicions, no concrete evidence.

“It was a very complicated situation, and nobody was aware of what was going on.

“When police began to investigate, it came to light how much money was involved.

“She'd more or less cleaned out Jan and Michael.”

Jan, who was in court to watch Bruland being sentenced, said: “She sat in a big box at the back of the court and all the time she was stony faced and stared straight at the judge.”

Jan questions where the £700,000, left after the crypto scam, has gone.

“We still do not know what happened to the rest of the money – that’s an awful lot of money to get through in just over 12 months,” she pointed out.

Russell Butcher, who lives near Tysoe and met the couple in The Peacock pub, said: “Jan and Mike have been some of the nicest people I have ever known.

“They and their kindness to me will forever hold a special place in my heart - and many others in our community.”

He added: “It is very sad indeed, they were both generous with their time and friendly, sociable people.”

Beverley Cressman, who lives in Tysoe, told the Herald: “They were a kind, generous and very community conscious couple – well-known and liked in the village.”

Jan added: “No one had a bad word to say about them.

“They were two lovely people who were taken advantage of.

“I’m pleased justice has been served for Jan and Michael's benefit.

“She's got a prison sentence and it's no more than she deserves for what she did to two very, very vulnerable people.”



