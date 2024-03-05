Businesses left in chaos as closure of Warwick Road out of Stratford limits access along the route
Published: 05:38, 05 March 2024
| Updated: 07:09, 05 March 2024
ROADWORKS on Stratford’s Warwick Road are having a “chaotic” effect on businesses along the route.
One trader, Kaihan Mobed, of Aspi Specialist Cars on Warwick Road, said: “We’re having bookings cancelled right, left and centre.”
He added: “It’s looking to be chaotic. The noises our customer base are making are not positive, let’s put it that way.”