Businesses left in chaos as closure of Warwick Road out of Stratford limits access along the route

By Preston Witts
Published: 05:38, 05 March 2024
 | Updated: 07:09, 05 March 2024

ROADWORKS on Stratford’s Warwick Road are having a “chaotic” effect on businesses along the route.

One trader, Kaihan Mobed, of Aspi Specialist Cars on Warwick Road, said: “We’re having bookings cancelled right, left and centre.”

He added: “It’s looking to be chaotic. The noises our customer base are making are not positive, let’s put it that way.”

