Booking system being turned off for Warwickshire’s recycling centres

THE booking system to visit one of Warwickshire’s recycling centres is being removed - at least temporarily.

The system was introduced during the Covid pandemic to help keep staff - and visitors - safe but has been kept in place ever since.

However, Warwickshire County Council announced today (Monday) that anyone wanting to take items for recycling and landfill will no longer need to go online and book a timeslot.

The online booking system is being turned off for at least six months.

The change will be in place, to start with, for a six-month trial “to make recycling simpler and more convenient for everyone”.

The changes will be from Monday, 24th November across all nine sites in the county, including Burton Farm at Stratford, Shipston and Wellesbourne.

Cllr Darren Cheshire, portfolio holder for environment, heritage and culture, said: “We know that Warwickshire residents care deeply about recycling and doing their bit for the environment. This trial will make it easier for people to access our recycling centres and dispose of their waste and recyclables responsibly, further reducing the temptation to fly tip, without needing to plan their visit in advance.”

The council said it will monitor visitor numbers, queuing times, customer satisfaction and operational impacts over the six-month period before deciding whether to remove or reinstate the booking system permanently.

To minimise waiting times, residents are encouraged to plan their visits carefully to avoid the busiest times, which are typically Saturday and Sunday mornings, bank holidays, and the days immediately after Christmas, the council said.

Information about your local recycling centres at: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc