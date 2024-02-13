THE Stratford couple who made their pitch to BBC’s Dragons’ Den have made television history by asking for just £1 in return for a one per cent stake in their company – winning over all five Dragons.

Simon Hood and Charlene Mitchell-Hood, married cofounders of Sooper Books, appeared on the new series of the show last Thursday with their mission to be the world’s best storybook streaming service making reading exciting for children and effortless for parents.

Sooper Books in the Den.

The author-illustrator couple pitched in rhyme to the Dragons’ team of Peter Jones, Touker Suleyman, Deborah Meaden, Steven Bartlett and Sara Davies, before revealing an original story featuring the Dragons.