A SILENT auction has been added to the list of summer entertainment at a special event to celebrate 25 years of Shipston Home Nursing.

Taking place at Alscot Park on Sunday, 17th July, all proceeds from Party in the Park will help support the charity providing its care for people with life-limiting illnesses.

The family event, which runs from 1pm to 5pm, includes children’s entertainment, cream teas and live music, as well as classic cars, a dog show, car boot sale, wood-fired pizza, stalls and a cocktail bar.

Between 2pm-4pm, the private gardens of Alscot Park will be open to visitors while the silent auction is accepting bids for items such as luxury spa stays and dining experiences. Find out more at www.shipstonhomenursing.co.uk/the-silent-auction.

Tickets to Party in the Park are £5 in advance or £7.50 on the day. Under 5s are free. Buy tickets at www.shipstonhomenursing.co.uk/event/partyinthepark.