TICKETS are now available for the Stratford Herald’s hustings event for the main candidates aiming to be Stratford-on-Avon’s new MP.

Run in partnership with King Edward VI School, the hustings will take place at the school’s Levi Fox Hall on Monday, 17th June.

Candidates from the Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, Reform UK and the Green Party have all confirmed they will be joining the debate, which will be independently hosted by broadcaster Will Hanrahan.

The hustings will feature all the main political parties.

“This will be a chance to hear from the candidates who will be looking for your vote and the chance to replace Nadhim Zahawi as Stratford-on-Avon’s representative in Parliament,” said Andy Veale, Stratford Herald editor.

“We are grateful to KES for providing the venue and helping to organise this important event, which should help the constituency decide which way to vote.

“The Levi Fox Hall will have a capacity of around 700 for this event with free tickets now available via the website link below. Wheelchair access will be available.”

He added: “We are also in the process of compiling questions for the candidates and would like to know what questions you would like to have answered by our future MP. You can email your suggested questions to news@stratford-herald.com.”

For those who cannot make the event, which starts at 7pm, the debate will be videoed and there will be a full report available in the Herald on 20th June.

To book your tickets, visit here.