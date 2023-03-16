AN explosive resignation letter by the business improvement district manager has raised serious questions about how Stratford town centre is being run – and if some of this year’s festivals will go ahead.

Stratford BID is the body responsible for marketing the town, running festivals, and employing town ambassadors and is paid for by hundreds of Stratford businesses who are members.

On Monday (13th March) manager Diane Mansell tendered her resignation in an accusatory letter sent to the BID board. Her resignation leaves question marks over the town’s festivals. As the Herald went to press it was unclear what festivals would be taking place this year, with the Motoring Festival looking unlikely to go ahead in May; while July’s River Festival was still undecided.