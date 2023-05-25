A £1.32 MILLION project will see safety improvements made along the Warwick Road, including new bollards to prevent dangerous parking on the verges by Fisherman’s car park.

There will also be junction improvements, reductions to the speed limit and an off-road cycle lane linking Stratford to a business park.

Funding for the work, which covers the A439 between the gyratory in Stratford close to the roundabout with the A46, was announced before the local elections. However, further details about the scheme were kept under wraps until the electorate had voted.