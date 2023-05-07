PARKING issues are costing an Alcester butcher trade – and the problem is getting worse.

Bollards to prevent pavement parking have been installed at Hopkins Precinct, Kinwarton Road, where Stuart Freeman runs Freemans’ butchers.

New bollards at Hopkins Precinct, Alcester.

He said that parking provision for the precinct is so poor, it is causing him to lose trade as customers can’t find anywhere to leave their cars.