New bollard scheme at Hopkins Precinct, Alcester is adding to traffic chaos in the area
Published: 19:09, 07 May 2023
| Updated: 19:25, 07 May 2023
PARKING issues are costing an Alcester butcher trade – and the problem is getting worse.
Bollards to prevent pavement parking have been installed at Hopkins Precinct, Kinwarton Road, where Stuart Freeman runs Freemans’ butchers.
He said that parking provision for the precinct is so poor, it is causing him to lose trade as customers can’t find anywhere to leave their cars.