THE Stratford branch of the Body Shop was officially reopened after an upgrade.

The High Street branch was declared re-open by mayor Cllr Kate Rolfe on Friday (10th November). The event also included live music, tea and cake, floral displays and goody bags.

Store manager Bev Paris said: “We have had a major upgrade in store fittings and a facelift too, all of which is due to the huge success this store has achieved here in Stratford over the past seven years.