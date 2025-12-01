THE body of an 80-year-old Wellesbourne woman has been found by police.

Warwickshire Police confirmed yesterday (Sunday 30th November) that the body of Elaine, who had been reported missing earlier the same day, has been discovered.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: “We’re sad to report that a body has been found in the search for Elaine, who went missing from Wellesbourne this morning. Her next of kin has been informed and is being supported by officers.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal - our thoughts remain with Elaine’s family at this difficult time.”