Body found in search for missing Alcester man, police say
Published: 20:06, 13 February 2021
| Updated: 20:08, 13 February 2021
Police searching for a missing Alcester man have confirmed that they have found a body.
Warwickshire Police said on Saturday night that the body, which was found in Alcester, is believed to be that of 46-year-old Imed Boudhina.
He was reported missing earlier this week.
The force added: "Formal identification is yet to take place but Imed’s next of kin had been informed.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner.
"Thank you to everyone for their help in sharing an earlier appeal – our thoughts are with Imed’s family and friends at this difficult time."