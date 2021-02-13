Body found in search for missing Alcester man, police say

Police searching for a missing Alcester man have confirmed that they have found a body.

Imed Boudhina (44389951)

Warwickshire Police said on Saturday night that the body, which was found in Alcester, is believed to be that of 46-year-old Imed Boudhina.

He was reported missing earlier this week.

The force added: "Formal identification is yet to take place but Imed’s next of kin had been informed.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner.

"Thank you to everyone for their help in sharing an earlier appeal – our thoughts are with Imed’s family and friends at this difficult time."