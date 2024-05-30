Warwickshire Police have shared the sad news that a body has been found that they believe to be that of missing Elizabeth Jones.

A spokesperson said: “Earlier today (Friday), officers from Gloucestershire Constabulary were called after the body of a woman was discovered in Temple Power near the Cotswolds. Formal identification is yet to take place but we believe it to be that of missing woman Elizabeth Jones from Salford Priors.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and our thoughts remain with her friends and family. Please avoid speculation on social media and respect their privacy at this challenging time.”

Police had put out a number of appeals after Elizabeth was last seen on 23rd May, with urgent concern for her welfare.

In response to the appeals, shoppers and former colleagues shared memories of Elizabeth’s time working at Marks and Spencer in Bridge Street, Stratford, and recalled her friendly and chatty nature.