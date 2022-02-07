A body located in the River Avon near Evesham and recovered by police officers searching for a missing 68-year-old woman from Badsey, has been formally identified.

West Mercia Police confirmed: “Sadly, the body found on Thursday, 27th January has been confirmed to be Margaret Tyszkow.”

She had been missing since 25th November had last been seen in the centre of Badsey on that morning.

“Margaret went missing late last year and her next of kin have been informed. They have asked that their privacy is respected at this time and our thoughts are with them during this very difficult time.”