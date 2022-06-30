Bodies in wrong grave and errors with plots at council-run cemetery in Studley

STUDLEY Parish Council has been accused of a catalogue of errors at the cemetery it manages after a damning investigation revealed people have been buried in the wrong graves; overlapping plots and paperwork errors.

A general view of the cemetery in Studley. Photo: MArk Williamson. (57480917)

The report, seen by the Herald, show that the graveyard of St Mary’s Church has up to four people in the wrong graves, paperwork is missing or has not been correctly issued for 75 pre-purchased plots and that 22 bodies have been laid across each other in overlapping graves.

The findings were published in a report by cemetery experts CDS, which Studley Parish Council had itself commissioned, but to date has declined to share.