AN appeal has been launched by Stratford upon Avon Boat Club to raise money to help get its adaptive rowers motoring again.

The engine on the club’s special safety boat Juno has ‘finally and irrevocably broken down after 17 years of service’.

Without it, the adaptive squad, which includes 17 rowers with disabilities, cannot take to the River Avon for their weekly sessions.

The cost of a new engine, which would be a like-for-like replacement for the old 15hp one, and fitting is in the region of £3,650.

Stratford Boat Club rowers James Bastin, Curtiss Dickens, Gillian Middleton, Jess Dowdeswell and Hattie Throssell pictured with Mark Dewdney, head adaptive coach. Photo: Mark Williamson

Mark Dewdney, Stratford’s head adaptive coach, said: “We hope very much that a local Stratford or Warwickshire company can sponsor the new engine for Juno. It would mean so much to our adaptive athletes as their weekly sessions are essential to them not only for the exercise but also for the social interaction.”

Stratford upon Avon Boat Club is considered to be an exemplar for UK para-rowing and the safety

boat is pivotal to the squad for safety reasons.

In return for sponsorship to help replace the engine, the club said it would provide a firm/group with branding on Juno as well as the opportunity to have banners on the railings overlooking the Tramway Bridge and the Rec. The firm would also be featured in the Herald as well as on the club’s social media channels.

Club president Paul Stanton added: “Having the adaptive squad off the water is a major blow not only for Stratford Boat Club but also for the athletes and their wellbeing. This is so important that we get them back on the water as soon as possible.”

Anyone who can help can contact the boat club by visiting www.stratford-rowing.co.uk/contact. Mark the subject box ‘Juno’s Engine’.