THERE were calls for a modified car event to be better policed following an incident on Sunday (2nd April) where a car ploughed into spectators and then drove off.

‘Tucked at the Museum’ held at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon featured customised vehicles, racing and classic cars – driven by owners.

Following the car show on Sunday (2nd April), onlookers gathered to watch and record the show cars leave the museum when the accident occurred.

YouTuber UR Revs was one of those that shared footage of the accident.

A chrome-wrapped BMW 5 Series lost control at a corner, smashed into a traffic light and sent a couple of people flying, although no one was injured.