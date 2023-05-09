A blue plaque was recently placed on a house in Wellesbourne to acknowledge a truly remarkable woman who once lived there.

Juliette Gordon was the founder of the Girl Scouts in America. Originally from Georgia, USA, she lived at Wellesbourne House in Walton Road from 1889 until 1901 following her marriage to William Low, whose family came from Leamington Spa.

Juliette Gordon Low dedication

She met Lord Baden Powell, the founder of Scouts, at a dinner party in London where he told her about his new organisation, the Girl Guides. She was so impressed that when she returned to the USA in 1912 she started the equivalent in Savannah – although she called them Girl Scouts as she didn’t think there should be any difference between the group name for the boys and girls.

Juliette Gordon Low dedication

In America Juliette Low is held in very high esteem with a museum at her home in Savannah and many awards with her name attached.

In 2017 Karen Schillings, a Girl Scout archivist from Chicago, came to Wellesbourne and was appalled to find there was nothing on Wellesbourne House to show that Juliette had lived there.