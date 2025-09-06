Blue is the colour… Stratford historic clock restored to original blue and gold

STRATFORD’S historic Guild Chapel clock has been restored back to its original blue and gold colours.

The restoration project, which included re-gilding as well as work to the clock face and hands, was carried out by Smith of Derby, which has specialised in the restoration of historic timepieces since 1856

Sara Aspley, chief executive at Stratford Town Trust, which manages the chapel, said: “The Guild Chapel is one of the most important historic buildings in the town and so we’re delighted that the clock has been restored to its former glory.

The restored Guild Chapel clock face. Photo: Mark Williamson

“We have also overseen vital conservation of the exterior stonework, working with historic building architect, Stephen Oliver and expert stonemasons. As custodians of the Guild Chapel, we’re pleased that its heritage continues to be preserved for future generations.”

The work was funded with generous donations from Friends of the Guild Chapel and STRADFAS (The Arts Society Stratford upon Avon).

The restored Guild Chapel clock face has been marked with the unveiling of plaque here pictured with Sara Aspley, CEO of Stratford Town Trust, Tim Raistrick, chairman of the Friends of the Guild Chapel, left, and Tony Hughes, chairman of Stratford Avon Arts Society (known as STRADFAS). Photo: Mark Williamson