Yellow and blue bows have been popping up on doors in Bidford like an explosion of spring blossom.

The Ukraine Solidarity Bows are being sold to raise money for those fleeing the war, and are the handiwork of resident Tina Miles.

Tina and her mum, Jan Jennings, are florist/owners of Oasis Flowers and Balloons of Barnt Green, which has been in the family since 1997.

The idea for the bows began after a customer came in and asked Tina if she could make something in yellow and blue.

Tina Miles from Bidford with her Ukrainian wreaths and bows. Photo: Mark Williamson B16/3/22/8135. (55773701)

Tina told the Herald: “This lady told me she would like something to show that she was thinking of the people of the Ukraine – and asked for some yellow and blue ribbon to tie to her door – so I made her a bow.