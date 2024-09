See and purchase all the photos taken by Herald photographer at https://stratfordherald.zenfolio.com/

BLOOMING good was the verdict on this year’s Tysoe flower show and fete.

Bobby Gourley, aged nine, was delighted to become a firefighter courtesy of Danny Curry and Helen Buckell from Gaydon Fire Station at the Tysoe Flower Show and Fete on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

As well as the centre-piece traditional flower and produce show, several new attractions were on offer this time around.