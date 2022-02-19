We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

Latest Met Office report for Stratford: Dangerous and disruptive winds continue through Friday in association with Storm Eunice, along with outbreaks of rain. Gale-force gusts are expected to be at their worst until 5pm with snow forecast for 6pm.

Saturday, 4.25pm: 44 properties in Alcester still without power

Western power have restored power to 305 properties in Alcester, B49, and estimate they will have restored power to the remaining 44 properties by 12.30am on Sunday.

Advice on what to do in a power cut can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/2p83m24n

Saturday, 4.20pm: Five properties near Arden Graftons without power

Five properties in Cranhill, near Arden Graftons, B50, are without power. Western Power estimates power will be restored by midnight on Sunday.

Saturday, 4.20pm: Two properties in Preston Fields without power

Western Power sent two engineers to properties in Preston Fields at 2.12pm. They estimate power will be restored to the properties by midnight on Sunday.

Saturday, 4.15pm: Properties in Wilmcote still without power

68 properties in Wilmcote are still without power.

Power has been restored to 38 properties in the area, and Western Power have estimated they will have restored power to the 68 properties by midnight on Sunday.

Saturday, 4pm: Stratford Town vs Hitchin Town called off

The Bards' match against Hitchin Town was called off earlier.

Although it had been announced earlier today the match would go ahead, the Bards said in a short statement that the referee had decided to postpone the fixture.

https://tinyurl.com/5d8x7xe5

Friday, 9pm: Western Power region had an incredible loss of power to 393,000 properties today - and currently 112,000 are still without power. Lots of pockets of properties still without power in the Stratford district with many not expected to have power until Saturday. Areas affected include Stretton-on-Fosse/Shipston, Ilmington, Clifford Chambers, Alveston, Wilmcote, Bidford, Alcester, Bidford-upon-Avon, and elsewhere.

Friday, 5pm: Just when you thought the former BHS store in Stratford couldn't look any worse...

A large branch has fallen down by the former BHS building (54990382)

Friday, 3.15pm: Power back on in some Stretton-on-Fosse and Shipston properties

Significant number of properties still without power.

Friday, 3pm: Telephone cables come down on Birmingham Road

Police attended an incident on Birmingham Road, A3400, where telephone cables had come down.

Gallery1

Friday, 2.30pm: An update from the railways

TRAIN services at Stratford railway still look to be running on time (www.westmidlandsrailway.co.uk/stations/stratford-upon-avon), but the operator, West Midlands Railway (WMR), has reiterated its warning that passengers should not travel today as Storm Eunice continues to cause widespread disruption.

WMR said all lines between the West Midlands and London were suspended following multiple storm-related incidents.

The operator is also warning that some journeys on Saturday morning may be disrupted while damaged railway infrastructure is repaired and trains are moved to their correct locations.

Jonny Wiseman, WMR customer experience director, said: “I would like to thank those passengers who have followed the warnings and stayed away from the railway today.

“Storm Eunice is causing significant damage and disruption across the rail network and our clear message remains that people should not travel by train today.

“Some services on Saturday may be disrupted due to the knock-on impact of the storm and I urge passengers travelling this weekend to check their journeys before setting out.”

Friday, 2.10pm: Fallen tree blocking road between Stretton-on-Fosse and Darlingscott

A fallen tree is blocking the road connecting Stretton-on-Fosse and Darlingscott.

Gallery1

Friday, 1.55pm: Stratford cemetery closed.

Friday, 1.15pm: Power cuts reported near Ardens Grafton

Five properties near Ardens Grafton, B50, have lost power, reporting the outage to Western Power at 12.15pm

Western Power engineers attended at 12.26pm, and estimate the power will be restored by 6pm this evening.

Friday, 1.10pm: Power cuts reported in Stretton-on-Fosse

Power cuts reported in Stretton-on-Fosse, Roughborough and towards Tidmington, CV36 and GL56, with 228 properties off supply. These were reported to Western Power at 12.50.

At 1.11pm Western Power confirmed engineers were on their way, and are estimating that power will be restored by 9pm tonight.

Western Power said: "We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 12:50pm this afternoon and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you."

Friday, 1.08pm: Keep us updated with the effects of the storm in your area, sending pictures and a few words to news@stratford-herald.com

Friday, 1.03pm: Tree on A46 at Snitterfield now cleared

Police attended the scene on the A46 at Snitterfield and cleared the tree from the road.

Friday, 12.54pm: Tree on Welford Road cleared

Crews have been on the scene quickly this morning clearing a tree blocking the road between Welford and Long Marston (pictured).

Gallery1

Friday, 12.24pm: Tree down on A46 at Snitterfield

The scene earlier, with a tree blocking eastbound carriageway towards Warwick.

Gallery1

The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning for wind in parts of England as well as an amber alert for most of the country as Storm Eunice approaches (54960828)

Friday, 12.15pm: Power cuts

Western Power has confirmed cuts in Alveston (affecting 122 properties, estimated to be resolved at 3pm); Weford (affecting 467 properties, estimated to last until 2.30pm); and Alcester (affecting 166 properties expected to be resolved by 2pm).

Friday, 12midday: Tree being cleared on Welford Road, open shortly

Friday, 11am: Reports of trees down as winds strengthen

A tree was reported as blocking the road near Welford Golf Course; while fallen trees are partially blocking Warwick Road (near Ingon Lane), Alderminster near Wimpston turning (pictured).

Tree partially blocks road in Alderminster, near Wimpston turning, reported around 11am. Photo: Sharley Parsons (54980829)

Thursday, 5pm: School bus services cancelled around Stratford

School bus services are expected to be largely suspended on Friday. The Green Bus, who run services to schools in Stratford and Alcester, said it would not be running double-decker buses in the gale-force conditions.

It has suspended its 506, 511 and 512 services to Stratford-upon-Avon School, Stratford Girl’s Grammar School and King Edward VI School.

It has also suspended the services 501 to 508 running to Alcester Grammar, Alcester Academy and St Benedict’s Catholic High School.

Thursday 5pm: Gloucestershire schools will be closed

Chipping Campden School says it will join other Gloucestershire schools in remaining closed on Friday after Met Office issue red extreme weather warning in the county.

Head John Sanderson said: “I have not taken this decision without careful consideration of all the factors at play. Indeed, I recognise that closing the school has significant repercussions for every family associated with the school. However, I have a duty of care for every person connected with the school, students and staff, and this forecast indicates that there is a genuine significant and adverse risk to life and limb if people attempt to journey into school tomorrow.”

Thursday, 4pm: Rother Street market cancelled due to weather warning

LSD Promotions have cancelled their usual Rother Street Market on Friday due to safety concerns, with Storm Eunice predicted to bring wind gusts of up to 70mph to Stratford.

A spokesperson for LSD Promotions said: “All markets operated by LSD Promotions will be cancelled tomorrow, Friday 18th February, due to Storm Eunice and the amber weather warning.

“The safety of our employees, traders and members of the public is our priority, and the predicted wind speeds and gusts breach all risk assessments in place with our local authority partners.”

Rother Street market in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson. (54968469)

Thursday morning: Met office issue weather warnings

An amber weather warning for high winds on Friday was issued by the Met Office for most of England, including Warwickshire, with a red alert issued for the southwest. As Storm Eunice follows in the wake of Storm Dudley, gale-force wind gusts of up to 70mph expected in Stratford.

The strong winds are expected to develop over the southwest of the country early on Friday morning before spreading north during the day, with especially strong winds expected in Warwickshire and significant disruption likely.

Residents have been told to expect the likelihood of flying debris, with damage to homes and power lines likely. Roads, bridges and railway lines are also likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus and train services.

Power cuts are also a likelihood according to the Met Office, with the possibility they are prolonged and could affect other services such as mobile phone coverage.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “An active jet stream is helping to drive low-pressure systems across the country, with both storms set to cause some disruption and National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued.

“Storm Eunice is expected to track eastwards from early on Friday, bringing the most significant winds to the central and southern areas of the UK, with some gusts possible in excess of 95mph in exposed coastal areas.”

A flood alert has also been issued by the environment agency for the river Leam and river Itchen, with flooding affecting low-lying land and roads adjacent to the river Leam between Grandborough and Leamington. Further rainfall is also forecast over the next 48 hours.

The agency said: “Local flooding from rivers and surface water is possible for parts of the Midlands and the north of England on Wednesday and Thursday and again for parts of Wales and England from Friday to Sunday. Land, roads and some properties may flood and there may be travel disruption.”

Winds are expected to ease across western areas through the afternoon, and eastern areas during the evening.