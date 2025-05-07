A BLIND runner from Stratford battled dehydration and heat stroke to make it over the finishing line at this year’s London Marathon.

James Morrison, who tackled the 26.2 mile route tethered to a running guide, is raising thousands for charity.

But an unexpected heatwave on race day, which saw temperatures soar to more than 22C, almost scuppered the 45-year-old’s hopes.

Had it not been for sighted guide Beth Dennis’s encouragement, James said he might not have made it to the end.

James, pictured third right, finished the race in four hours and 30 minutes.

He said: “The heat got me early on and although they were giving us cups of ice cubes and hosing us with water, I was struggling really badly with dehydration and heat stroke.

“With four miles to go, I was almost physically sick – I’ve never felt that bad before - and I just wanted to sit down.

“But Beth kept saying: ‘Come on, just another few miles and you’re there,’ and somehow I got through it.”

James, who belongs to Stratford and Alcester running clubs and trains at Pure gym and Healthworks fitness studio in Stratford, was raising money for Forest of Hearts, which manages green spaces for the community.

This is the second year he’s competed in the London Marathon, having lost eight stone to get in shape for last year’s race.

Blind London Marathon runner James Morrison, left, will be guided on the race by Ollie Harrison here pictured with Emma Collum, right, from Run Alcester and Kathryn Woodcock from Stratford Athletics Club who have helped James train the the challenge. Photo: Mark Williamson

Before taking up running, James battled despair, depression and suicidal thoughts after suddenly losing his sight.

But since discovering a passion for fitness, he’s competed in the Myton Hospices Santa run, the Warwick half marathon and last month’s London Landmarks half marathon.

Chalking up a time of four hours and 30 minutes for the London Marathon, he beat a number of celebrities who took part including ex-footballer John Terry, who finished in five hours 45 seconds, and EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt with five hours and 17 minutes.

Now, James plans to take a month off to rest but he’s already signed up for the Great Northern Run in September.

To help James reach his £4,000 fundraising target, go to Just Giving and search on ‘visually impaired runner James Morrison’.



