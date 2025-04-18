A BLIND runner competing in next week’s London Marathon says he’s looking forward to ‘giving back’ to people who’ve helped him.

James Morrison will tackle the 26 miles tethered to running guide, while raising money for Forest of Hearts charity, which runs green spaces including ‘gardens for good’ to help wellbeing.

James, who lives in Stratford, ran the London Marathon last year and raised £3,000 for charity.

James and guide Ollie Harrison completed last year’s event in 4 hours 19 minutes and 57 seconds. This year James, guided by Beth Dennis, hopes to beat his personal best by finishing in under four hours.

James, who belongs to Stratford and Alcester running clubs and trains at Pure gym and Healthworks fitness studio in Stratford, competed in the Myton Hospices Santa run in December, the Warwick half marathon in February and the London Landmarks half marathon earlier this month. He also takes part in park runs.

James, a full-time carer for his wife Rhona, lost eight stone to get in shape for last year’s marathon

It’s an incredible turnaround for the 45-year-old, who battled despair, depression and suicidal thoughts after suddenly losing his sight.

London Marathon runner James Morrison, left, will be supporting the Green Therapy Group, its operations manager Tom Dennison and garden coordinator Mark Drummund being pictured this week working on the Stratford Station approach garden with volunteers Bruno Mason, Daniel Joyce and Jess Bartram. Photo: Mark Williamson

Medics diagnosed functional neurological disorder, a problem with how the brain and nervous system works, and optic nerve damage. At first, he hoped his sight loss was temporary and his vision would return, but in September 2023 he was told his sight would continue to deteriorate and was registered ‘sight impaired’.

He now has no sight at all in one eye and only partial sight in the other.

Once James has completed the London Marathon, he’s taking a well-earned break but for now, he’s in full-on training and looking forward to taking part and being able to raise funds for others.

He said: “It’s good to be able to give back to the people of Stratford for all their help and support over the years, especially with my running.”

