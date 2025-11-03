Two pedestrians tragically died in separate incidents in Warwickshire yesterday (Sunday, 2nd November) - while a cyclist was also seriously injured in a third crash.

A man in his 60s died following a collision on the A46 southbound near Stoneleigh at 4.15am.

Emergency services were called to Leaf Lane after a car had been in collision with the man who was on the A46 southbound.

He was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses

Later that evening a further tragedy occurred in Kenilworth when a man in his 30s died following a suspected dangerous driving incident.

Emergency services were called to Leamington Road at around 8.20pm, following a report of a car in collision with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital by ambulance where he sadly later died. His next of kin has been informed and will be supported by specialist officers.

A 39-year-old man from Kenilworth was arrested at the scene on suspicion of death by dangerous driving. He is currently in police custody.

Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses or further information concerning the fatalities.

Call 101 or email SCIU@warwickshire.police.uk quoting incident number 57 of 2 November 2025 in relation to the Stoneleigh incident; and quoting incident number 326 of 2 November 2025 if you can help with the Kenilworth incident.

As previously reported by the Herald, a man in his 80s was airlifted to hospital at lunchtime on Sunday after a collision with a car near The Stag on the A46 between Stratford and Alcester. More details here.



