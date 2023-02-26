Centre's open day success in Stratford
AN open day recently hosted at Bishopton Community Centre was ‘jam-packed.’
Penny Keynton-Hook, a trustee of the community centre said: “It was very, very good and we were absolutely jam-packed. We had a fire engine and fire crew join us. Orbit were handing out warm hub bags with items inside to help people make their homes warmer. People who hire the hall for their events got chatting which is good because they hadn't met each other before. We hope this will be the first of many such open days as it was so successful.”
The next community events planned for the centre include applying for a grant to convert a small piece of land at the rear into a garden and a street party to celebrate the King’s Coronation in May which will also see people gather inside the hall to watch the ceremony on television.