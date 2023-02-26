AN open day recently hosted at Bishopton Community Centre was ‘jam-packed.’

Bishopton Community Centre held an open day on Saturday afternoon with representatives of groups who use the hall on hand to tell visitors more about the opportunites on offer. With trustees Penny Keynton-Hook, left, and Charles Bates, treasurer, on hand to welcome visitors group members pictured including Kevin Taylor of Stratford Table Tennis Club, Uttam Rawat of Rama Foods Cookery Club, Mike Strophair of Warwickshire Reminiscence Action Project (WRAP), Rachel Knight of Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action (CAVA), Jo Walker of the Warwickshire Local Group of the Alpine Garden Society, along with Cerise Jones, Cynthia Wasley and Marian Smith of the Jubilee Club which has been using the centre since 1977. Photo: Mark Williamson. (62439713)

Penny Keynton-Hook, a trustee of the community centre said: “It was very, very good and we were absolutely jam-packed. We had a fire engine and fire crew join us. Orbit were handing out warm hub bags with items inside to help people make their homes warmer. People who hire the hall for their events got chatting which is good because they hadn't met each other before. We hope this will be the first of many such open days as it was so successful.”

The next community events planned for the centre include applying for a grant to convert a small piece of land at the rear into a garden and a street party to celebrate the King’s Coronation in May which will also see people gather inside the hall to watch the ceremony on television.