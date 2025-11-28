A LUNCH to give thanks to volunteers behind a stunning poppy cascade at St James’ Church in Snitterfield took place this week.

Around 50 people were involved in putting together the cascade, with thousands of poppies stitched together and hung from the church tower.

The lunch on Tuesday coincided with a visit from the Bishop of Coventry, the Rt Rev Sophie Jelley, who visited the church as part of a regional trip around the diocese.

Rev Jo Parker welcomed the bishop to the Graham Simon room at the church, where around 40 people gathered for lunch. She reflected on a successful event where hard working volunteers were in the spotlight.

“It was a real validation of what they’ve achieved,” Rev Parker said.

“It was really important, especially for the people who had the idea for the whole project and the ones who did all the technical work.

“It was so lovely to have the Bishop there to say, ‘This is a great thing you’ve done’. There were representatives from the whole community, not just people who attend the church. It was nice to have the bishop here telling volunteers how much she appreciates their work.”

