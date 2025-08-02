WHEN Sean Edmunds joined the army in 1993 little did he realise that more than 30 years later he would be speaking out about the need for the government to get its act together about addressing an injustice he and many others experienced.

Growing up in Stratford he knew he was bisexual but with one or maybe two LGB places or pubs in town at the time, he admits to having a naive view of the challenges ahead as a member of the LGB community.

Indeed, he says that when he signed up for the armed forces he didn’t appreciate that the 1967 Act that started the process of decriminalising homosexuality did not apply to the armed forces – a situation that remained until 2020.

In that time many people were discharged because of the ban or, as in Sean’s case, found their career stalled because of doubts about their sexuality.

A landmark review into the catalogue of misery caused by the years the ban was in effect led to an apology by then prime minister Rishi Sunak and the start of a process to apologise to individuals and offer some financial redress.

With other high-profile cases demanding government attention – including the infected blood and post office scandals – Sean, now 53, believes all those veterans who were affected like him should share their stories so ministers don’t doubt the impact of the situation.

Sean told the Herald: “I went to Winchester for basic and trade training and realised I was into different things to my colleagues. Where I enjoyed watching the ballet or attending the theatre, they were into girls and going to the pub.

“Your sexuality shouldn’t define you.

Sean Edmunds from Meon Vale with his LGBQ military insignia presented to him. Photo: Mark Williamson

“My colleagues fully accepted my sexuality and difference and would have protected me to the ends of the earth.

“Your sexuality does not make you a good or a bad soldier. The argument during the Cold War and its decline was that if you were gay and the enemy found out, you could be blackmailed, but that’s never going to happen to an ordinary soldier.

“I don’t think it was a peer thing. I think it was how it was perceived by those in charge.”

Already past 21 – the legal age defined by that 1967 Act that decriminalised homosexuality between consenting adults in private in England and Wales – he had a relationship with a male officer and found no problem with colleagues who knew he was bisexual.

But when he got posted to the household cavalry in London that enduring love of theatre – inspired in part by his trips to the RSC in younger days – was something of what made him stand out as different.

He got challenged about his sexuality one day and the next was moved to a military hospital where he was put through conversion therapy.

He added: “I was seen by a psychiatrist who showed me photos of men and women to see my reaction, including discussing sexual habits, and it was hammered into me that homosexuality was wrong.

“It was awful but, because I was quite intelligent, I denied it and they could not prosecute under the Army Act.

“Others were treated horrendously, including kangaroo courts held by straight colleagues, and dishonourably discharged.

“I dodged a bullet by not admitting it but I never got promoted.

“I was better than many of the people I worked with but my card had been marked.”

He was posted to the Ministry of Defence in Whitehall where he researched military law, looking for a way to leave and they eventually let him go after three years, six months short of his intended stint.

From there he joined the police in London and, while it was not excluded from the provision of the legislation, Sean said: “It still had a bit of a problem.

“There was still a Life on Mars culture but there were people similar to you who you got to know and went out with.”

After ten years in the police he retired following an accident in which he nearly lost a leg.

He then joined the ambulance service and became a paramedic and now works as an advanced clinical practitioner at a GP surgery, having attended university for six years.

It’s all part of a settled new life in Meon Vale and being a Quinton parish councillor, championing a variety of first aid courses and other community activities.

He’s married to Suzi, who as a bisexual woman turned her back on her ambitions to join the RAF because of the ban.

Sean remains determined to help keep up the pressure on the government, for all those affected by the ban.

In 2022, Lord Etherton, the UK’s first openly gay judge, was appointed to conduct an independent review into the impact of pre-2000 practices on LGBT veterans.

The review found evidence of pervasive and systemic homophobia in the armed forces during this period which fed a culture of shame and silence for LGBT serving members and left them vulnerable to bullying and assault.

On the day Lord Etherton’s review was published with its 49 recommendations, the Royal British Legion said: “Many people who had dedicated their lives to serving their country were forced or felt pressured to leave the armed forces, and this mistreatment destroyed or shortened their career.

“We have heard from people who had medals and honours stripped from them, experienced rejection from their friends and family, were left with no income or place to live and found their mental health was profoundly affected, simply because of their sexual orientation.”

Sean has been to a ceremony of apology –a Lord Etherton Ceremony– where he received the LGBT+ badge, known as the Etherton badge, and has also applied for compensation – but believes many people have not pursued things yet, while those who have are finding the system is moving very slowly.

He said: “We have had our ceremony, and that’s the army’s way of an apology. When the colonel went through what had happened, I cried – but people have been through way, way worse than me.

“They should come forward and let the government know.

“Until they see how bad this problem was, it’s never going to be dealt with properly. “It’s not about the money, it’s a particularly horrible part of the military and a lot of people are affected by it.”

