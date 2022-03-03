Home   News   Article

Birthplace in Stratford lit up in support of Ukraine

By Stratford Newsdesk
Published: 22:15, 03 March 2022
SHAKESPEARE’S Birthplace is being lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag in support of the country and its people as they stand against the invasion by Russian forces.

The Birthplace in Ukrainian colours (55243600)
The building joins others around the globe that have been bathed in blue and yellow to show that the world is standing by Ukraine.

The Henley Street building, which is managed by the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, joins other famous landmarks such as the Colosseum in Rome and Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

