Birthday card appeal to make Warwickshire man's 100th super special

A CARE home has launched an appeal for the public to send birthday cards to resident Ralph Heaven as he turns 100.

Staff at Haywood Lodge care home in Studley said they are trying to make Ralph’s birthday – on 12th July – as special as possible and a sack full of cards would be fantastic.

Ralph Heaven (57851870)

Ilze Careless, Ideal Carehomes’ regional director for south Birmingham, said: “Ralph is among some of the first residents we’ve welcomed into Haywood House, and we’ve really enjoyed getting to know everything about him.

“We’re so excited to celebrate this milestone birthday with Ralph, and with a bit of help from our friends and the local community, we can make Ralph’s 100th birthday one to remember.”

Ralph, a former tap dancer, already has a few surprises in store, including a three-day virtual cruise along the Amalfi Coast.

The kitchen team will also serve a formal, black tie birthday meal and cake for Ralph and his family.

Ralph Heaven in his younger days

A local dance school, Emma Charlotte’s Dance Academy, will visit the home to perform some tap dancing, and children Mappleborough Green Primary school will hold a ‘best birthday card’ competition with Ralph choosing his favourites.

You can send birthday cards for Ralph at:

Haywood Lodge,

Warwick Highway,

Mappleborough Green,

Studley

B80 7DG