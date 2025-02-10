Birmingham Road work finishes… but there’s more around the corner

WAIT for it… phase two of the improvements to Birmingham Road in Stratford finished last week but that’s not the end of the story as the countdown has now started to phase three.

Work between the Bishopton roundabout and The Avenue caused chaos when it launched in September.

The best-laid plans of the county council’s team in charge swiftly fell apart and prompted a number of changes and suspensions of the work at the busiest periods.

As with the Warwick Road upheaval before it, County Cllr Tim Sinclair (Cons, Stratford North), was at the heart of things, championing the principle of improving access into and out of the town - but also urging a reality check by those carrying out the work.

Tweaks and compromises were agreed and the final element of phase two was completed in the middle of last week.

What's next for Birmingham Road? Photo: Mark Williamson B52/10/14/6.

And with attention now turning to phase three - set to tackle issues between The Avenue and the Clopton Road/Arden Street junction - he is hoping the issues that plagued the town in the autumn have been taken on board.

The detail of what’s happening when is yet to be made clear - but we should know more in the very near future.

Cllr Sinclair said: “I’m having meetings every fortnight with the project team.

“They feel they are settling the designs within days.

“I can’t tell you a start date but I’m pushing for those works to get going as soon as possible.

“Unless anything radically changes, it will be in a relatively short time.”

Phase two covered a range of works including action on sewers, street lighting and improvements for cyclists and pedestrians but he added: “The principal improvements to traffic flow will take place in phase three.

“I expect them to break it up into sections and I have really stressed they need to manage disruption at all costs and communicate with businesses and residents.”

When the final designs are released, that will confirm whether key elements are still part of the plans, including a second access to Tesco and what will happen over the combination of lights at the Western Road junction and the nearby Clopton Road/Arden Street junction.

Reflecting on the widespread unhappiness at how phase two was initially handled, Cllr Sinclair said: “What I do hope, though, is that it became clear that the county council was listening and sought ways to improve how the programme of works was running.

“While safety on the roads and footpaths was their primary concern, as it had to be, wherever possible they took quick action to minimise disruption as much as they could.

This included lifting traffic management around the Mop fairs and finding funding to secure Saturday working to keep the programme on track.

“It’s vital that we provide high quality transport infrastructure for Stratford, particularly on this busy corridor into town, where improving traffic flow is critical.

“I look forward to the final phase of the works getting under way to complete the overall project as soon as possible.”