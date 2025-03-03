Birmingham Road roadworks start up again in Stratford

MORE roadworks are on the way on Stratford’s Birmingham Road as the improvement project moves into phase three.

Warwickshire County Council said starting today (Monday) work will be taking place from Worths Way to St Peter’s Way.

This will include a new shared 3m wide footway and cycleway on both sides of the road, helping to connect the town centre with the park & ride at Bishopston Lane.

There will also be new drainage infrastructure installed, Improved street lighting and a new bus shelter on the outbound side by Worths Way, the county council said.

The improvement works will include the length of Birmingham Road. Photo: Mark Williamson

Cllr Tim Sinclair (Con, Stratford North) said: “Phase three of the scheme will be integral in easing traffic flow into the town centre, as well as giving local people a viable alternative to the car with safe footways and cycleways. It should have real benefits for residents and for anyone travelling into Stratford along this stretch of road.

“As with the two previous phases of work, there will, inevitably, be some disruption as traffic management is put in place. This is essential if the council is to guarantee the safety of the workforce and road users. However, they will always look to work with local residents and businesses to keep them informed and will listen to concerns.”

The work will see the outbound lane closed from 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday, but two-way traffic will still be possible.

The next stage of the Birmingham Road project will be from St Peter’s Way to Arden Street, which should include the new entrance into Tesco.

Work, by Balfour Beatty Living Places, has already been carried out from Windsor Street to Arden Street as well as from the Bishopton roundabout to Worths Way.