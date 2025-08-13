Birmingham City upgrade training facilities at Henley… but now need planning permission

BIRMINGHAM City Football Club has upgraded its training facilities at Henley… but without planning permission.

The Championship side has been training at the former Wasp site – known as the Elite Performance & Innovation Centre – in Stratford Road since its own facilities were damaged in a fire in 2023.

The club plans to move back to Birmingham as part of a major scheme that includes a new stadium, but until then the players will be trained in Henley.

To help with this the club has replaced a 3G pitch with a stitched hybrid grass pitch, installed undersoil heating infrastructure and added a media pod, performance camera tower and ball stop netting.

The club has now applied for retrospective planning permission for the installations for a temporary period of five years.

The training centre on the outskirts of Henley.

In documents submitted to Stratford District Council, representatives of the club state: “Following a fire at the Wast Hills Training Ground, Birmingham City Football Club relocated its first team operations to the Elite Performance and Innovation Centre (EPIC) in Henley in 2023.

“The club is currently undergoing a period of significant transformation and investment, with a £3 billion regeneration project proposed for the creation of a new Sports Quarter.

“This development will include a new 60,000-capacity stadium, women’s stadium, state-of-the-art training facilities, and accessible community pitches.

“This relocation to the EPIC site is expected to remain in place until the completion of the Sports Quarter.”

The documents add: “Improved facilities are required to facilitate the needs of the club, including staff working space for media functions, increased performance analysis technology and improved pitch quality.”

SDC must make a decision on the application by 30th September.