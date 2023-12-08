Birmingham City FC extend their stay at training hub in Henley

BIRMINGHAM City has signed a deal which will see their first team continue training at Henley for the next three years.

The former Wasps Rugby Football Club facility – now called Birmingham City Elite Performance and Innovation Centre – has been occupied by the Championship side following a fire at its Wast Hills Training Ground on 3rd March.

During the close season, the club rebranded the 13-acre Henley site and has invested £750,000 in updating the facilities to meet the needs of professional footballers.

The club said: “Improvements are ongoing and by the end of December, a second grass playing surface, supporting already installed goalkeeper and activation areas, is scheduled to replace the 3G plus surface to complete a £1.25 million pitch investment.”