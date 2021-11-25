WITH avian flu still in the Stratford area and across the UK, poultry and bird keepers will have to stick to new measures from next week.

Warwickshire County Council's trading standards animal health team has said that from Monday, 29th November, it will be a legal requirement for all bird keepers across the country to keep their birds indoors.

They must also follow strict biosecurity measures to limit the spread of and eradicate avian flu. Latest figures show 50 swans and 20 geese have died in Stratford from avian flu.

Stratford District Council has also reminded residents not to feed any wild birds, ducks or swans and should avoid contact with their waste and waste.

The council added: "Do not pick up or touch sick, dying or dead wild birds and avoid contact with surfaces contaminated with bird faeces."

Dog owners have also been urged to keep their pet on a lead.

To report a dead bird call the Defra helpline on 03459 335577 and for disposal contact the district council on 01789 267575 (01926 339577 for out of hours).

For more information about the new bird-keeping laws, visit www.gov.uk/government/news/bird-flu-latest-situation-avian-influenza-prevention-zone-declared-across-great-britain#history