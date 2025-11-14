Bird flu fears after swans’ bodies found on River Avon in Stratford

THERE is concern that bird flu could be back among the swan population in Stratford.

Three swans have been found dead in the last week, swan warden Cyril Bennis has said, but it is still unclear if the deaths were caused by avian flu.

One of the swans was discovered on the River Avon by Cox’s Island, whilst the second was on the canal in Bishopton. A third was then found also on the River Avon, this time by Stratford Boat Club.

Swans on the River Avon, Stratford.

According to Cyril, the swans’ bodies were unable to be tested for the disease because a test had already been carried out on a dead pigeon at Snitterfield - the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) only tests one bird per postcode every two weeks.

Cyril said: “With bird flu, you just don't know. When it comes, one day they are fine and the next day they’re affected.

“You just pray to God that it doesn't happen to us, but there's a long way to go and it’s a long winter ahead. It’s a constant threat to wildlife, not just alone to the swans, but everything else that we love.”

Cyril added: “I wake up in the morning and I go down and check the flock and they're all happy and none of them are showing signs of bird flu.

“I've learned from experiences that you just cannot assume anything with the disease.”

There are currently around 60 swans in the Avon in Stratford.