Bird flu confirmed in Stratford as poultry culled and more swans die

DEFRA has finally confirmed that bird flu is behind the deaths of Stratford’s swans.

Stratford’s swan warden Cyril Bennis with one of the dead swans found near Lucy’s Mill in recent days. Photo: Mark Williamson S106/11/21/5819. (53030882)

Almost two weeks after the first birds died, Defra confirmed there is avian influenza A (H5N1) in wild bird populations in Stratford as well as across the border in Diglis Basin, Worcestershire.

A statement said that dead birds were collected from around the River Avon in Stratford town centre and sent to the Animal and Plant Health Agency’s lab for testing, which confirmed avian flu in the swan population.

The A(H5N1) strain, which was found, is highly pathogenic to other birds.

Angela Cartwright, consultant in communicable disease control with the UK Health Security Agency in the West Midlands, said: “The risk to the public from this strain of avian flu is very low, however it is important that people do not touch any sick or dead birds. As a precaution, anyone who was not wearing appropriate PPE (personal protective equipment) while in contact with the droppings or birds in an area where the infection has been confirmed, will require close monitoring and a course of antiviral medication for 10 days from last contact with infected birds.”

The devastating impact of avian flu has also seen a poultry farm’s turkeys and chickens culled as well as the death of half of Stratford’s swan population.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has set up a 3km protection zone and a 10 km surveillance zone around the farm near Bidford.

On the River Avon, the death toll has increased to 45 swans – the town’s flock was estimated to be about 80 birds.

The sombre task of pulling dead birds from the water has been a daily routine for, Cyril Bennis, of Stratford Swan Rescue, who said he still hasn’t had any official contact from Defra.

He told the Herald this week that he was having to store the birds’ dead bodies as licensing issues had prevented firms from collecting them.

Mr Bennis said: “Over the last few days I’ve retrieved six dead swans and it’s certainly not going away – that’s for sure.

“I went to a dead swan at Lucy’s Mill and one at Seven Meadows Bridge, and it’s become a daily ritual. I’ve heard nothing from Defra so far and when something like this happens, we have no back-up or plan we just have to get on with it. We have 45 dead swans and 15 geese.”

Swan warden Cyril Bennis by Cox’s Island in Stratford-upon-Avon. . Photo: Mark Williamson C10/2/21/2675. (53030890)

An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) across Great Britain became effective on 3rd November which means all bird keepers are required by law to take a range of biosecurity precautions.

The National Farmers’ Union has also urged poultry keepers to take action, no matter if they are a commercial operator or keeping pets.

NFU chief poultry adviser Aimee Mahony said: “At this time, it remains crucial that everyone remains vigilant and reports any signs of disease in their birds at the earliest opportunity.

“Warwickshire farmers will continue to practice good biosecurity and their top priority remains the health and welfare of their flocks.

“We continue to give advice to our members and are working closely with Defra and the Animal and Plant Health Agency on this issue.

“The risk to public health from this virus is very low and the Food Standards Agency has also made it clear that the risk to food safety is very low.”

Public information posters have been put by the River Avon by Stratford District Council and the UK Health Security Agency advising that avian flu has been detected and that the public should not feed the animals or pick up the dead or dying ones.

A GoFundMe page has also been set by Stratford resident, Sue Sutton, to raise money for Mr Bennis and Stratford Swan Rescue.

The fund’s target was £1,000 but £4,800 had already been raised by Wednesday.

Sue told the Herald: “Every time a dead or dying swan is reported, Cyril is there and the community wants to help him with his work. This fund is a way that all those who care about our swans will be able to be involved in a community effort and I know that Cyril would be grateful for any help.

“If we don’t do something there’ll be no birds left at this rate.”

To make a donation, visit https://tinyurl.com/uj9cxeht.

Dead birds can be reported to Stratford District Council on 01789 267575.