A PROTECTION zone has been set up near Bidford following confirmation of an outbreak of avian flu at a poultry unit.

Keepers must now take a number of precautions to prevent further spread of bird flu, says Defra

Defra said today (8th November) that a 3km protection zone is in place along with a 10km surveillance zone.

A statement on the department’s website said: “Avian influenza H5N1 has been confirmed in a small poultry unit.

“Further testing has confirmed this to be a highly pathogenic strain.

“A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone have been declared around the premises.”

The measures mean the poultry unit in the protection zone will need to follow strict rules about the movement of birds and keep detailed records.

All premises in the surveillance zone where poultry or other captive birds are kept must also follow a series of rules regarding movement and records.

An avian flu prevention zone is in place for the rest of the country.

Half of Stratford’s swan population is believed to have been wiped out by avian flu – another body of one of the birds was pulled from the River Avon today (Monday).

Government guidance about bird flu and the rules can be found here.