Green waste collection has plummeted by 16 per cent, year-on-year in the Stratford district.

The drop is being blamed on the introduction of a £40 charge to collect garden waste, which came into force in April this year.

New figures, revealed in a report on waste management which will be presented to the Warwickshire Waste Partnership next Wednesday, also show a 153 per cent hike in the amount of green waste being taken to household waste recycling centre sites.

This suggests residents are driving their unwanted garden rubbish to dump it, rather than pay to have it picked up from their homes.

Green Party campaigner Dave Passingham said: “This startling 16 per cent drop in the green waste collection in Stratford district must be mostly down to green bin charging.

“Judging by the massive 153 per cent increase in composting being taken to household waste centres, it looks like some are travelling to get rid of greenery.

Green bins. Photo: Mark Williamson. (43868079)

“Surely this is not the best outcome for residents or our local air quality? Stratford and Warwickshire Councils must work together to figure out what’s going on and find the best solution for people and the environment.”

There are also concerns over the amount of non-recyclable or ‘residual’ rubbish being taken to be dumped at the county’s waste centres, which has shot up by 46 per cent.

That mountain of rubbish plus all the non-recyclable waste collected from black bins, adds up to a 7 per cent rise in the amount of non-recyclable waste being thrown away by Warwickshire residents.

Leader of the Green Party group at the county council Jonathan Chilvers said: “This is a really significant increase in waste having to be incinerated or sent to landfill at a time when the figures should be going the other way.

“Whether this is because of more online deliveries during the pandemic or other reasons, councils and businesses can’t be allowed to sweep it under the carpet and hope no-one notices.”

He added: “This Christmas I call on shoppers to leave excess packaging at tills for supermarkets to deal with - they’ll soon get the message that we as taxpayers don’t want to be left to sort out and foot the bill for their waste.”

Gardeners were hit with the £40-a-year charge to collect green waste, despite a public consultation exercise showing the majority of respondents were against it.

But SDC said introducing the charge was one of the few ways it could bring in extra cash to make up for less funding coming from central government.

Since the charge was introduced, the council has sold more than 49,000 garden waste permits, giving a sign-up rate of 78%.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council said home composting is the best solution for garden waste and revealed there has been a sharp increase in sales of WCC’s subsidised compost bins, costing from £10-£40.