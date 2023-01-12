Billionaire Joe Hardy who set up Henley Heritage Centre dies on 100th birthday

AMERICAN billionaire Joseph A Hardy III, who spent a short time as Lord of the Manor in Henley, has died.

Mr Hardy died on his 100th birthday, on 7th January, in Farmington, Pennsylvania, surrounded by his family and with a cigar in hand.

His legacy in Warwickshire includes the Joseph Hardy Charitable Trust, which set up and runs Henley Heritage Centre in the High Street.

Joe Hardy. Photo: Henley Heritage Centre

Mr Hardy, who owned 84 Lumber, America’s largest privately held supplier of building materials, bought the Lord of the Manor title at a London auction in 1990.

A statement from his family said: “Many knew Joe as a brilliant businessman and enthusiastic entrepreneur. Even with his vast success, Joe always remembered what matters most: people. He will be greatly missed.”

He was born in Pittsburgh in 1923. During his final year at university, Mr Hardy enlisted in the US Army Air Corps and served as a radioman during the Second World War.

In 1946, he began working for his father in the family-owned jewellery store, Hardy & Hayes, which is where he found he was a natural salesman.

It was with his childhood friend Ed Ryan and brothers, Norman and Bob, that Mr Hardy started Green Hills Lumber. This business would grow and eventually become 84 Lumber with stores in 30 states and employing more than 6,000 people.

Away from 84 Lumber, Mr Hardy also bought the land that would eventually become the site of Nemacolin Resort in Farmington, founded a real estate development firm, was a partner in a racetrack, and was a significant philanthropist for many universities and charities.

He is survived by eight children, 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and his second wife, Debbie.