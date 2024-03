COUNCILLOR William John Dowling, aged 70, who was a larger-than-life character around

Stratford, passed away on Friday, 22nd March, at Redditch Hospital due to sepsis following a short illness.

Cllr Bill Dowling was Mayor of Stratford in 2011. Photo: Mark Williamson

Born at the Monroe Devis in Tiddington, Councillor Dowling was educated