A motorcyclist is in a critical condition following a crash involving a van on Sunday (21st May) in Kineton.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed: “An ambulance, paramedic officer, MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham were sent to the scene whilst a Community First Responder was also in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulabce Service. Photo: Mark Williamson

“On arrival, crews discovered a motorbike and a van had been involved in a collision and the motorcyclist, a man, was in a critical condition.

“Ambulance crews immediately took over administering advanced life support and continued treatment while he was conveyed on blue lights via land ambulance to University Hospital Coventry for further treatment.”